Halsey Defends ‘Classy’ Ariana Grande After Fan Accuses Her Of ‘Milking’ Mac Miller’s Death

To anyone who bullies Ariana Grande over her tributes about Mac Miller, Halsey wants to tell you to ‘f–k off!’ She came to Ari’s defense with a powerful response, before sending her the nicest message!

Halsey, 24, has stepped in to defend Ariana Grande, 25, after online bullies claim the “Thank U, Next” singer has been “milking” the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. After seeing a fan tweet, which contained the awful accusation, Halsey replied, “Man shut the [f–k] up”. Then, Halsey took the time to send Ariana a comforting message.

First, Ari took to Twitter to defend herself soon after the backlash began. She wrote: “some of the shit i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick.”

Halsey then replied to Ariana’s tweet with: “ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. and since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the [f–k] up.” Ariana then tweeted back at Halsey, writing, “i love you very much”.

Ariana has taken to social media numerous times to post public tributes about her late ex. However, this time, she was met with negative messages about taking advantage of the loss. Her post? — Just a throwback photo of the two that she posted on Thanksgiving with the caption, “you’re v missed”.

After the backlash, Ariana also tweeted: “everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period.”

Ariana and Mac began dating in September 2016, and split in May 2018. Soon after, she became engaged to Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson. And, news of Mac’s death came while she was actually engaged to Pete. But, the singer broke off her engagement in mid October as she took time to focus on herself amidst the grieving process.

Ariana has since made it clear that she looks back on her time with Mac with nothing but fondness. She references the late rapper in her latest song, “Thank U, Next,” — a track that is an ode to all her former loves.

Mac died at the age of 26 after an accidental drug overdose, which was a mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol), according to the autopsy report. News of his death broke in early September.