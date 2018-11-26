Dakota Johnson Spends Thanksgiving With Chris Martin’s Ex, Gwyneth Paltrow: Awkward?

One big happy family! Although they’ve been over for years, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow made sure to spend Thanksgiving together… with his girlfriend! Go inside their joint holiday!

Talk about amicable exes! — Dakota Johnson, 29, spent Thanksgiving with boyfriend Chris Martin, 41, AND his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, who recently wed Brad Falchuk, 47, a source tells People. Paltrow and Martin’s children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, were also reportedly present. “They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together,” the insider says.

It’s unclear if Paltrow’s new husband was on hand to celebrate Thanksgiving with the family. However, it’s likely since the two just tied the knot in September. Paltrow and Falchuk met when she guest-starred on Glee as substitute teacher Holly Holliday, which Falchuk co-created. They began dating in 2014, and confirmed their engagement in early 2018. The newlyweds, as well as Martin and Johnson, are extremely private when it comes to their love lives, so this holiday get-together came as a pleasant surprise to many.

The couples spent Thanksgiving together just over a month after a report claimed the Bad Times at El Royale actress and the Coldplay singer were expecting a child together. Johnson was quick to respond to the rumors just a few days later, telling Ellen DeGeneres that she is not pregnant despite the reports. “The only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas,” she said during her appearance on the show back in October. “But not any babies.”

“[I got] a lot of attention,” Johnson joked. “More than just having it being my birthday!” She did admit that “a lot of people congratulated me.”

The baby speculation started when pink and blue balloons were spotted at a get-together held at Martin’s house. However, there was a good explanation for that. “It was my birthday, and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant,” Johnson admitted. “I didn’t know that the balloons were going to be released. They were in an arch. But I guess that accidentally happened. One of the ends got let go.”

Johnson and Martin have been together for over a year. The two first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a sushi date in Los Angeles in October 2017.