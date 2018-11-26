Cyber Monday Deals — Save Up To 60% Off At Kohl’s & Zappos, On Oribe, BECCA & More

It’s finally here! One of the biggest days for deals of the year! Shop from the comfort of your own home (or office — we won’t tell) and get massive savings on brands like Glossier, Wander Beauty, Stuart Weitzman and more!

It’s Cyber Monday and now is the time to save BIG on some of your favorite brands and at some of your favorite stores. Head to Kohl’s, Lord & Taylor, and Macy’s websites for major savings and cash back for shopping! You can stock up on gifts for your whole family, or just take advantage of the massive savings for some new goodies for yourself! Have fun! Check out the best Cyber Monday deals for 2018 below:

Hidden Crown Hair halo-style and clip-in hair extensions (A favorite of celeb stylist Justine Marjan):

CYBER WEEK Monday November 19th – Monday Nov. 26th. Available at Hiddencrownhair.com.

Up to $50 off hair extensions:

PROMO CODE: HCTHANKS

$25 off any extension over $150

$50 off any extension over $250

PCA SKIN

Offer: Free Daily Exfoliant with any purchase of $150 or more

Date Valid: 11/26

Code: CYBER18

Maybelline Makeup

Up to 55% off at Amazon

Ulta

$10 off your purchase of $50 with code CYBERMON18

Free 22 piece beauty bag (over $100 value) with purchase of $75

Up to 50% off Urban Decay, Benefit, MAC & many more brands

Zappos Holiday Sales

Cyber Monday Sale: 25% off select styles from top brands

21 Days of Giving Sale: From 12/1-12/21 Zappos will offer an exclusive deal each day

Murad Cyber Monday Deal

Dates: 11/22 – 12/2

Available: From Murad.com

Deal: 30% off site wide + free shipping

Promo Code: CYBER30

BECCA Cosmetics

30% off SITE WIDE for Cyber Monday 11.26

OPI Nails

Offer: Get 30% off Designer Series Nail Lacquer on Amazon.com

Date Valid: 11/24 – 12/1, no code needed

Glossier

Friday, November 23rd to Monday, November 26th everything we make will be 20% off on Glossier.com and in our stores.

Kohl’s

Customers earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent – on everything on 11/26

Kohl’s Cyber Monday is turning into Cyber Days starting Saturday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 28. Get an additional 20% off your entire purchase!

TOBI

Monday, 11/26 – Wednesday, 11/28: Snag 60% off sitewide.

Rent The Runway

50% off first month of Unlimited

M.Gemi

Offering 25% off your entire order! The promotion begins 11/19 at 6am and will run until 11/27 at 6am. No discount code needed, it will automatically apply at checkout. This is M.Gemi’s biggest sale of the year!

Jinsoon.com

Receive a free JINsoon tote bag with any purchase of $32 or more on Jinsoon.com. Valid Monday 11/26 only, no code required

INIKA Organic www.inikaorganic.com

Black Friday – Cyber Monday (11/23 – 11/26)

Free full-size Long Lash Vegan Mascara in a luxe makeup bag with orders over $30 plus free standard shipping on every order.

Lord & Taylor

Cyber Monday: 11/26: 25% off sitewide and free shipping

Sand & Sky

Buy anything and save 20%

Spend $89+ and save 35%

Spend $139 and save 50%

MODA BRUSH

11/26 – 20% off all products

Wander Beauty

Cyber Monday (November 26th)

25% off + Kiss and Tell with orders $55+ with code CM2018

Butter London

11:25: Cyber Monday 40% off Nail & Gifts

Shu Uemura

Cyber Monday -> November 25th – November 28th

Code: SHUCYBER

Extra 25% OFF on all sale items

Youth To The People (YouthToThePeople.com)

25% off all products from November 22nd-27th on YouthToThePeople.com

Kiehl’s

Choice of 7-piece gift on $60+, plus a Limited Edition Tote on $75+ Code: CYBER -Ends Tonight!

The Honest Company (Honest.com)

50% off diaper + wipe bundles on November 26th for new subscribers (1st time subscribers)

Saks OFF 5TH — Cyber Weekend Deals 11/26 – 12/1

11/26 50% off Thousands of Styles

11/26 1 Day Only 60% off CW

1 Day Only BOGO Day Denim (MS/WA), CW Accessories

11/26 – 11/30 Marc Jacob Bags up to 50% off

11/28 1 Day Sweaters/Velour/Sleepwear/Slippers 50% Off

11/28 1 Day Boots/Shoes/Bags 40% Off

11/28 1 Day PL Brands 40% Off

11/29 1 Day 60% Off Fur/Faux Fur

11/26 – 12/1 Men’s 2 for $349.99 Suits & 2 for $119.99 Trousers

11/29 1 Day Kids UPT Promo

11/29 – 11/30 Shoe/Handbag ft. Stuart Weitzman

11/30 Designer (M/W) 40%

Priori Skincare

11/26 – 11/27: 30% Off Sitewide + Free Shipping (no minimum)

Amazon – 30% off

Leaner Creamer

Discount: 35% off side wide – CYBERMONDAY35. Date: 11/26

Meow Meow Tweet

(11/23- 11/26) including 15% off sitewide with code THANKSCATS

Envy Medical

20% off all skincare

Dr. Loretta

Giving away 2 samples of the entire line with any purchase. All sample will be gifted in a cute gray Dr. Loretta drawstring bag.

DL1961

Cyber Monday:

Dates: 11/26/18

Details: $99 styles + 40% off sitewide

Promo Code: CYBER40

Oribe

Cyber Monday – Space NK Nordstrom Exclusive Sets at Shop.Nordstrom.com/All-SpaceNKApothecary

Signature Essentials Set: Signature Shampoo/Conditioner Travel, Dry Tex Purse

US: SRP $39 USD ($51 USD Value)

Gold Mine Set: Gold Lust Shampoo/Conditioner Travel, Gold Lust Dry Shampoo Purse, GL Hair Oil Travel

US: SRP $75 USD ($95 USD Value)

Joanna Vargas

Cyber Monday (11.26 only) – 15% off site-wide plus free Cloud Bar with purchase on JoannaVargas.com

Edible Beauty

25% off site wide when you use code EBCYBER25 starting Monday, November 26th at 11 AM EST through Tuesday, November 27th at 1 AM EST

R+Co

Cyber Monday (25% OFF $75+ w/ Code: CYBER25) at RandCo.com

Volition

Cyber Monday – 30% off everything on VolitionBeauty.com (excluding marked down items and kits)

IGK

Gotta Go Bestsellers Travel Kit – Beach Club Travel, Rich Kid Travel, First Class Travel – $28 ($43 Value)

Smooth Moves Perfect Blowout Set – full-size Good Behavior + Mistress – $35 ($61 Value)

#igkflightclub Travel Trio – Travel Jet Lag, First Class, Direct Flight – $28 ($42 Value)

JET.COM

LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll 10715 – 60th Anniversary Limited Edition — NOW: $19.99 ($5.01 off)

SAMSUNG 65″ Class Frame 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV — NOW: $1,997.99 ($500 off)

Apple MacBook air – 13.3″ – core i5 – 8 gb ram – 128 gb ssd – english — NOW: $749.00 ($250 off)

Deals on iPad, Fitbit, KitchenAid Mixers, Nest Cameras & Much More

Tarte

Up to 60% off plus 25% off sitewide. Code: CYBER

InStyler

40% off sitewide sale and FREE shipping, excluding the Limited Edition tool.

OUAI

Cyber Week Deal – (starting Mon 11/19 ending Cyber Monday 11/26): buy 2 full sized products, get 1 for 50% off. Code is ‘HALFOUAI’ on theOUAI.com

Smith & Cult

Cyber Monday – 30% of color cosmetics on NeimanMarcus.com

AllSaints

Promo: 30% everything online and in stores

Dates: November 21st – November 27th

Glow Recipe Cyber Monday Sale

20% off all Glow Recipe Watermelon and Blueberry products. *Excludes the new Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask. Sale starts on 12PM EST on Sunday, November 25th through 11:59pm on Monday, November 26th.

Maapilim

Cyber Monday/Black Friday including 25% off on the entire store – available from Nov 15th.

FOREO

November 23 through November 30, while supplies last.

30% LUNA 2 and ISSA 2, 25% off select other models

Brand: ASTR The Label

Cyber Monday Offer: Get an additional 30% off new markdowns in the sale section using the code “cyber30” on November 26th

Brand: Beyond Yoga

Cyber Monday Offer: 35% Off Everything (including Sale) w/ $150 purchase

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes

Cyber Monday Offer: Up to 50% off + Free Shipping at https://www.drschollsshoes.com with code CYBERFUNDAY *Exclusions apply

Brand: Gooseberry Intimates

Black Friday Offer & Cyber Monday Offer: 30% off + free shipping for Cyber Weekend

Date Range: November 23rd – November 26th

Babylist

$100 off NUNA Car Seats

$100 off Ergobaby’s hot new stroller

20% off Owlet Smart Sock 2 (Last chance!)

30% off everything at Tea Collection

Over 50% off the hottest toys (LEGO, Fisher-Price, Disney and more)

Brand: Gymshark

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Offer: Up to 70% off site wide – no code required.

Date Range: November 19th (3 p.m. GMT) to November 27th

Brand: Herschel Supply

Cyber Monday Offer: Tiered discounts site wide – $20 off order of $60+, $40 off orders of $121+ and $60 off order of $140+. Date Range: November 26th

Brand: Wrangler

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Offer: Wrangler will offer a tiered promotion of 10% off $75, 25% off $125 and 40% off $175 along with free shipping on all orders. Date Range: November 23rd – November 26th