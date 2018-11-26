Channing Tatum Wears A Tiara While Bonding With His Daughter Everly, 5 – See Cute Pic

Channing Tatum totally glammed out with a tiara while spending time with his 5-year-old Everly! Check out his royal look here!

What a vision! Channing Tatum donned a classic princess look while having a playdate with his daughter Everly, 5. Sharing a photo of some new, royal head-wear on his Instagram story, Channing displayed a tiara on his head. Honestly, we love the look! Check out the sweet pic from their bonding time together below!

We reported earlier how Channing gushed about his new girlfriend Jessie J for the first time publicly. “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” the actor wrote about her performance at the London’s Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 13. He continued on to say, “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Meanwhile, speaking of Jessie J’s concerts, the singer recently made a frank admission during one of her performances. “I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children,” Jessie revealed to her concert crowd, which included Channing. “I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in the moment when it gets really hard. So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song.”

