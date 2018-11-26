Kourtney Kardashian & More Stars Rocking Sexy Glittery Dresses Perfect For The Holiday Season

Ooh la la! These celebs stunned in sparkling outfits — and you can too. Take a look at stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and more in glittery gowns for the perfect holiday party inspo!

Trying to plan the perfect looks for the holidays? Look no further than the super sparkly gowns these stars stunned in. That’s because there’s nothing like a little glitter and glam to take your fab party ‘fit to the next level! Take Kylie, 21, and Kendall Jenner, 23, who both rang in milestone birthdays in sexy sequined dresses. Stormi’s mom wore a cutout, backless mini dress with long sleeves when she turned 18, and her older sister famously rocked a slinky silver number with a matching clutch when she celebrated her 21st. And they aren’t the only members of the famous fam to follow the sparkly trend! Khloe, 34, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, have both rocked plunging glittery dresses while out and about, and middle sister Kim Kardashian, 38, even once matched her daughter North West, 5, in sparkly silver ensembles.

Clearly it’s a family affair — but the KarJenners aren’t the only ones to rock sequins in style. From Gigi Hadid, 23, to Hailey Baldwin, 22, so many stars have shone while walking the runway, posing on the red carpet or showing off their incredible street style. One of our favorite shiny looks of all time came from none other than Miley Cyrus, 26, when she attended the FGI Night of Stars Gala in 2013. This was back when her hair was super short and shaved on the sides, leaving all of the attention on her green halter dress. Not only did the gorgeous ensemble feature head-to-toe glitter, but it was backless and matched the singer’s jewel-toned eyeshadow. It was a look.

So start shopping for gorgeous, glittery dresses to wear to all of the parties on your calendar this holiday season. It’s Cyber Monday — what are you waiting for?