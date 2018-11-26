Gallery
Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora & More Stars Rocking Sexy Bold Animal Prints

Senior News Writer & Reporter

Leopards and snakes and jaguars, oh my! Stars like Kendall Jenner and Rita Ora aren’t afraid to express their wild style, and that includes wearing bold-colored animal prints. See their bright and sexy outfits!

Raise your hand if you’re totally stoked that leopard print is back in style! The saucy animal print was basically a wardrobe staple in the 90s and early aughts, and we finally get to relive that glorious era — just minus the thin eyebrows and at-home highlights, thank god. You’re probably seeing leopard print everything when you hit up your favorite stores, and it looks like our favorite celebrities are, too! But in typical celeb fashion, a bunch of them are taking the trend to new heights by not only rocking animal prints like leopard and snakeskin, but rocking them in wild, rainbow colors.

Rita Ora, 28, is a bonafide style icon now. Back in August, the “Let You Love Me” singer was spotted heading to the 2018 MTV VMAs Kick-Off Concert in New York City, wearing a neon green leopard mini dress and matching tights. The long-sleeved, skintight dress was actually sequined, too, if you looked closely. To make this outfit even wilder, she was wearing leopard print, emerald green heels, too!

Kendall Jenner, 23, is all about the bright animal prints. The Victoria’s Secret model proved that at New York Fashion Week when she stepped out wearing a badass pair of red velvet, jaguar print pants. Kendall paired the Tom Ford bottoms with a vintage ZZ Top t-shirt from their 1983-84 Eliminator Tour, and flat-toed boots. The outfit isn’t like what we’re used to seeing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wear, but she totally pulls it off!

For more pics of stars like Bella Hadid, Khloe Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez rocking bold colored animal prints, scroll through our gallery above. These outfits are all so ferocious!