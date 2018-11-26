Cardi B Claps Back At Jameela Jamil For Slamming Her Promotion Of Diet Teas: I Will Never Poop My Pants

Despite her promotion of detox teas, Cardi B wants Jameela Jamil to know she’s in control of her bowels. Jameela has even agreed, but not because of Cardi’s reason!

Jameela Jamil, 32, a star on The Good Place and advocate against diet culture, criticized Cardi B, 26, for joining the train of public figures who promote detox teas for weight loss. After Cardi posted a promotional video for Teami Blends, Jameela tweeted on Nov. 24, “They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all s**t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do.” She then took shots at these celebrities’ intentions, continuing, “Not that they actually take this s**t. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY.” But the “Money” rapper didn’t take her scolding too seriously in her clapback!

But Cardi just wanted everyone to know her pants will always be a poo-free zone. Underneath Buzzfeed UK’s Instagram post of Jameela’s call-out, Cardi commented on Nov. 26, “I will never s**t my pants cause there’s public bathrooms everywhere … oooo and bushes face 😩😩😂.” But Jameela was quick to suggest why Cardi would never “s**t” her pants, and not because of America’s ample supply of public restrooms and bushes. “Regarding her response: she will never s**t her pants, not because of bushes, but because she probably doesn’t ever take the products she promotes,” Jameela wrote in a follow-up tweet that same day. “During her promotional video she keeps looking at the name of the product on the cup… almost as if she’s never seen it… 👀.”

Jameela hasn’t only put Cardi in the hot seat for promoting diet products. She has chastised Kim Kardashian, 38, for advertising Flat Tummy’s appetite-suppressant lollipops, but didn’t lay the entire blame on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “I think [the Kardashian sisters are] broken by this industry. I bet [Kim] went through all the same s**t I did. She keeps fixing and fixing but there’s nothing to fix,” Jameela explained to Stylista in the magazine’s June cover story. “She clearly can’t see what she looks like, none of them can see what they look like. I just feel sad for them.”

They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY pic.twitter.com/OhmTjjWVOp — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018

Really, one Instagram comment is a tame response for Cardi. Recall that this is the same celebrity who filled her Instagram feed with now-deleted videos to address Nicki Minaj’s claims in October!