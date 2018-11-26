Brigitte Nielsen, 55, Shares 1st Pic Of Daughter’s Face 5 Mos. After Welcoming ‘Miracle Baby’

After only posting photos of the back of her baby girl’s head, Brigitte finally showed off Frida’s face in the sweetest mother/daughter pic. Take a look!

There she is! Brigitte Nielsen, 55, gave birth to her fifth child in June, and she’s finally showing off the little one’s sweet face. And after five months of only sharing the back of her head, the actress’s latest post is well worth the wait. “I told you that you could fly,” she captioned the mother/daughter shot, which featured Brigitte and baby Frida sitting on an airplane. The newborn, who was wearing a gray onesie with white polka dots, was reaching out for her mom’s face with both arms while the Rocky IV actress smiled down at her. Aw! But after that profile post, Brigitte went back to posting pics of Frida from behind — so this may be the only shot of her daughter’s face that fans will get for awhile!

Fans were freaking out over the shot of Brigitte’s “miracle baby.” Not only did the mother of five try for ten years to have a child with her husband Mattia Dessi, 40, but she’d also never had a daughter — which makes this birth doubly exciting! Brigitte, who was previously married to Kasper Winding, 62, Sylvester Stallone, 72, Sebastian Copeland, 54, and Raoul Meyer, 58, has welcomed four sons. Julian Winding, 34, arrived first, followed by Killian Nielsen, 28, Douglas Meyer, 25, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 23. And then Frida came along to flip the switch!

“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” Brigitte and her husband said when their baby girl was born. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

And while she may be young, little Frida has become quite the accomplished traveler! Currently, she’s with her mom in Sardinia, Italy. Here’s to hoping more mother/daughter pics come of their vacay!