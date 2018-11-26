Amber Heard Rocks A Swim Cap To Match Green Dress At ‘Aquaman’ UK Premiere: Love Or Loathe The Look?

You have to see Amber Heard’s unique red carpet look! The actress topped off her green gown with a swim cap at the ‘Aquaman’ premiere — and fans are torn.

There’s a first time for everything! Amber Heard, 32, took a red carpet risk when she showed up to the Nov. 26 Aquaman premiere in a swim cap of all things — but this Marvel movie may have been the only place she could get away with a wild look like that! The actress stunned in a gorgeous green and gold gown that showed a lot of skin, thanks to a plunging neckline, an open back and a thigh-high slit that ended in a gold Brian Atwood sandal. She kept her accessories minimal with just a single earring and a thin gold chain because all attention was on the swim cap covering her head! Made of the same material as her dress, the cap wrapped around her chin and drew all eyes to her natural makeup look.

While a swim cap may not be a classic red carpet option, that didn’t stop Amber from confidently posing for pics and talking to press. She was all smiles and looked beautiful. One fan put it perfectly, writing on Twitter, “Can’t imagine many people other than Amber Heard can pull of a swimming cap.” Another added, “Amber Heard is so beautiful that she can dress up like a vegetable and still look good.” So true! And with such a daring start to her Aquaman red carpet looks, we can’t wait to see what she comes up with for the rest of the movie’s premieres. Is it possible they’re all water-related? Only time will tell!

The actress wasn’t the only cast member to dress to the theme! Jason Momoa, 39, wore a classic leather jacket, jeans and boots, but while he didn’t take things as far as his co-star, hepose with a golden trident.

Although he’s the star of the movie, Amber’s outfit takes the cake! It’s never been a secret that she’s stunning — but she proved that by looking THIS good in a poolside accessory. Not many people can do that, and we’re loving her confidence.

Aquaman hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.