SZA, Faith Evans & More Stun On The 2018 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet — See Pics

The 2018 Soul Train Awards are about to air! Check out all of the award show’s most iconic red carpet looks here!

It’s one of entertainment’s biggest nights. While the Soul Train Awards were taped on Nov. 17 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, we’re finally getting a chance to watch them unfold on BET at 8 p.m. ET on BET. But before the ceremony begins, it’s time to check out all of the celebs strutting their stuff on the evening’s red carpet. One of our favorite looks of the star-studded arrivals belonged to none other than Faith Evans. Showing off her flawless curves, Faith stunned in a sexy black ensemble. She was also accompanied by her husband Stevie J, who wore a red jacket and black pants. Needless to say, these two were couple goals.

Meanwhile, SZA absolutely stunned with her all-white outfit for the evening’s festivities. Wearing flowing pants, she wore just a bra underneath her trench coat. While there was so many amazing looks tonight, hers was one of our top choices. Check out a full picture of her outfit below!

Meanwhile, the most visually striking ensemble of the evening belonged to Erykah Badu, who wore a head piece, and a black and white outfit with scores of triangle cut-outs. Seriously, she rocked this look so well! Speaking of eye-popping outfits, Normani slayed the red carpet as well. Wearing a plunging dress with a mini-skirt, she slayed with her all-black ensemble.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the night’s biggest winners at the show tonight as well as all of the best performances. In the meantime, check out all of the best red carpet looks in our gallery above.