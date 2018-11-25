Olivia Culpo Flaunts Bra Through Sheer Top After Confirming Split With Longtime BF Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo wasn’t afraid to show off her bra on Nov. 24 when she stepped out looking gorgeous in a black see-through shirt for a dinner in West Hollywood with friend Cara Santana.

Olivia Culpo, 26, is newly single and living it up! The model showed ex Danny Amendola, 33, what he’s missing when she showed off her bra underneath a black sheer top during a dinner with friend Cara Santana, 34, at The Ivy in West Hollywood on Nov. 24. Olivia paired her eye-catching top with black leather pants and red heels and looked happy as she smiled on her way into the restaurant. Cara, who is an actress and producer, took to Instagram to show off some colorful flowers from the outing and adding the caption, “Date night. @oliviaculpo.”

Olivia has been looking better than ever lately and seems to be enjoying her busy life despite her recent breakup with Danny earlier this month. She dated the Miami Dolphins football player from Feb. 2016 until earlier this year but they reunited again in June after a three-month-long split. Shortly after photos surfaced of Danny with sports reporter, Bianca Peters, at a beach on Oct. 27, Olivia confirmed the second split. Later she even took a slam at her ex by showing off a watch she planned on giving him for his birthday and claiming it as her own.

Since their second split, Olivia has been seen in public on several occasions, including at a Sports Illustrated charity event in Florida last week. Like she did in her most recent outing, Olivia looked flawless as she roamed around a beach in a sexy Versace romper for one portion of the event and changed into a dazzling white minidress for the another portion.

We can’t wait to see more amazing pics of Olivia as she struts her stuff with confidence! We’re glad she’s living the single life in the best way she can!