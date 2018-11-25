Nikki Bella Strips Down To Black Lace Panties & Bra — See Her Stunning Look

Nikki Bella showed off her amazing body in black lingerie! See her latest, sexiest Instagram pic here!

Nikki Bella is always treating her fans to the hottest Instagram photos, and her latest one is no exception. Taking to her social media page, the wrestler shared a pic of herself in sexy black lingerie. In addition to the photo of her in lace panties and a bra, Nikki wrote in the caption, “Birdiebee is still having Black Friday Sales! 25% off entire site as well as lingerie is buy 3 get 1 free, which is 60%, also don’t miss out on our new arrivals!! Hope everyone is having an amazing holiday weekend!! Love! 💛” Check out the sexy pic below!

We reported earlier how ahead of her birthday on Nov. 21, Nikki was hoping that her ex John Cena wouldn’t reach out. “If John reaches out for Nikki’s birthday and it is just to send well wishes then she will be happy with that,” a source close to the two exes told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But if it is used as a opportunity to get back with her romantically then she will feel a little uneasy because she is happy where she is at right now with John.”

Meanwhile, on her actual birthday, John had no desire to contact her. “John is in a great place right now and has no plans on contacting Nikki for her birthday because he does not want to open up old wounds,” a source close the 41-year-old wrestler told us. “He remembers how tough their breakup was and wants to respect Nikki by letting her focus on spending the day with family and friends.”

