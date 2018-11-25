Nicki Minaj Flaunts Her Bare Booty In A Milk Bath Teasing Her Latest Single — See Pic

Nicki Minaj showed off her butt in her latest pic teasing her upcoming collaboration with Lil Wayne, ‘Good Form’! Check out the photo of her in a milk bath right here!

Nicki Minaj has got milk! Taking to Instagram, Nicki shared a picture of herself flaunting her bare booty in a bath tub filled with milk. Along with the photo of herself wearing what seems like just a shirt, Nicki captioned her sexy look, writing, “And when he eat the 🍪 he got #GoodForm ft Lil Wayne THURSDAY 🥛😋,” teasing her new, upcoming single “Good Form.” Before the song drops on Nov. 29, check out the sexy pic below!

We reported earlier how Nicki justified her very flirtatious comment she made toward Michael B. Jordan at the People’s Choice Awards. After giving Donatella Versace a shout-out for her custom-made dress, Nicki added, “And shout-out to Michael B. Jordan cause he’s gonna be taking it off of me tonight.” Nicki later told E! News if the two of them were actually close. She said, “No. I think he introduced himself to me one time, I believe at the Met Gala.” As for why she brought him up, Nicki cleared the air, explaining, “I was watching Black Panther last night, so he was just…happened to be fresh in my mind.”

Meanwhile, prior to her flawless PCAs performance, Nick was not nervous at all. “Nicki is relieved and relaxed going into Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Nicki isn’t even thinking about Cardi B not attending Sunday evening and is so focused on performing and opening the show for her fans. Nicki knows she can go and just relax and perform her heart and soul out.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Nicki. In the meantime, check out all of her latest photos in our gallery above.