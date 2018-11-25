Michelle Obama Disses Donald Trump’s Infamous Inauguration Crowd Size: ‘Ours Was More Diverse’

Oooooh, burn! Michelle Obama is clapping back at Donald Trump left and right, this time for his claim that his inauguration crowd was bigger than his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Size clearly matters to Donald Trump, as he insisted back in Jan. 2017 that his inauguration crowd was bigger than both of Barack Obama‘s historical inaugurations. Michelle Obama, who has been making audiences across the country giggle at her snide remarks about the current president, subtly dissed his outrageous claim about his inauguration crowd. “Sitting on that stage for that inauguration was so drastically different from our two because our inauguration was more diverse,” the former First Lady said in front of thousands of fans in TD Bank Center in Boston on Saturday, Nov. 24. “There were people of all ages and all backgrounds, and, you know, the crowd…” Mrs. Obama lingered on the thought as the audience began to laugh and applaud.

As part of the release of her new memoir, Becoming, Michelle has been speaking to large crowds about the contents of her book — from raising her daughters, to her successful marriage with Barack, to her thoughts on the current Commander-in-Chief. This event in Boston wasn’t the first time Michelle has opened up about her thoughts on Trump’s inauguration. During a candid interview with Robin Roberts on ABC, a recording of Michelle’s memoir revealed that she had no desire to hide her feelings of dread and sadness on the day of the inauguration. “The vibrant diversity of the two previous inaugurations was gone,” she said. “Someone from Barack’s administration might have said that the optics there were bad,” she continued. “That what the public saw didn’t reflect the president’s reality or ideals. But in this case, maybe it did. Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment. I stopped even trying to smile.”

Of course, in response, President Trump went on to criticize the former First Lady, claiming that she “got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always expect a little controversy.” Still, that doesn’t seem to bother Mrs. Obama, as she continues to tell her truth to crowds who love her across the country!