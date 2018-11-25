‘DWTS: Juniors’ Recap: The Pairs Transport Us To Different Eras With Epic Themed Dances

Five pairs performed dances from different eras on the Nov. 25 episode of ‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors,’ and one was sent home in a heartbreaking elimination. Here’s a recap!

The five remaining teams on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors got to perform dances inspired by the era of their choice on the Nov. 25 episode, and the creativity was at an all time high! Miles Brown and his partner, Rylee Arnold, who are mentored by Rylee’s sister, Lindsay Arnold, went first. They did a 50s-themed Jive to “Rock Around The Clock,” and brought MAJOR energy! Judge Adam Rippon loved the dance so much that he scored it a 10, while Miles also earned 9s from Mandy Moore and Val Chmerkovskiy — a total of 28!

Up next was Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko. Mackenzie’s era was the 80s, and she nailed her Jazz routine to “Call Me Maybe.” Val and Adam scored the dance with 9s, while Mandy gave it an 8, which gave Mackenzie a 26 in total. She was followed on the dance floor by Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems, who are mentored by Cheryl Burke. They did a future-themed Paso Doble to “Gangsta’s Paradise,” and scored 8s from all three judges for a total of 24.

Ariana Greenblatt was up next. She and her partner, Artyon Celestine, did a 1940s Quickstep to “Classic.” Their mentor, Brandon Armstrong, was super proud of the performance, and the judges loved it, too — they gave Ariana three 9s for a total of 27! Up last was Sky Brown and JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten. Their 1920s-themed Charleston was absolutely adorable, and the judges all gave it a 9 for another 27 total.

Unfortunately, someone still had to be eliminated at the end of the episode, and this week it was…Mandla Morris. That means Mackenzie, Ariana, Sky and Miles are heading to the Semifinals next week, but the competition sure won’t be the same without Mandla and Brightyn!