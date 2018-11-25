Lady Gaga Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction As High-Slit Dress Opens Too Far — See Pic

Lady Gaga stepped out in London showing a little too much skin when she had quite the wardrobe malfunction in a black leather dress with a high slit.

Woah! Lady Gaga, 32, turned heads when she recently suffered a major wardrobe malfunction in a black leather dress during a recent outing in London. The singer stepped out to visit a pub called The Grenadier in Belgravia and because the slit in her dress was so high, it went up a little too far and showed off a lot more than she intended below the waist. It was hard to tell what kind of undergarment the blonde beauty was wearing underneath the dress. It may have been a pair of matching underwear or a bodysuit, but the high fit definitely caused onlookers to do a double take.

Despite the shocking sight, Gaga still looked beautiful in her flattering fashion choice. She opted for pointy framed shades and matching black leather thigh-high boots. The outing happened right after she held a Q&A for her new film A Star Is Born at the Picturehouse Cinema and she was accompanied by her fiance Christian Carino, 49.

Gaga and Christian have had quite the whirlwind in the past couple of months so it’s no surprise he would be by her side. The happy couple confirmed their engagement when Gaga first called Christian her fiance during Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in L.A. on Oct. 15.

In addition to her new engagement, Gaga has been bringing in the excitement with the rave reviews for her role in A Star Is Born. Between her personal life, music and acting, her days seem to be thrilling at the moment and we’re so happy for her!