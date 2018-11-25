Kylie Jenner Flaunts Sexy Curves In Zebra Bodysuit & More Celebs Rocking The One-Piece Look

Alert, alert! Sexy Kylie Jenner pics! The 21-year-old teased more sultry pics from her 2019 calendar and it may be our fave picture yet!

Kylie Jenner‘s 2019 calendar just keeps getting hotter and hotter! The 21-year-old mom to Stormi showed off her insane curves and platinum hair in a new tease of her upcoming calendar. In the pictures, Kylie rocks a long-sleeve zebra print bodysuit, showing off her taut booty and incredible post-baby body. “fun fact: my room growing up was zebra print everything. zebra carpet, bedding, furniture. i was so sick of it i refused zebra anything until this moment here,” the lip kit mogul captioned one of the three photos of the look. We totally don’t blame her, she looks stunning!

Kylie shared other photos last week from the calendar, which went on sale on Black Friday. In the tease, King Kylie took her nickname literally, posing in a gold mini dress with a sparkling crown and bold, gold crosses around her neck and in her ears. In the trio of pics, Kylie’s curves were once again on display and we were reminded just how amazing she looks only 8 months after giving birth to Stormi! Of course, in the mix of these sexy calendar pics were Kylie’s stunning, black and white portraits of herself, Stormi and Travis Scott. The little family shared their photo session on Thanksgiving in a series of pics that had all of our hearts melting!

We’ll be seeing a lot of these sexy bodysuits, like Kylie is rocking in her new pics, this holiday season! They’ve been on-trend the last year, with stars like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Heidi Klum and Halsey also jumping on the style. Recall, T.Swift rocked a sequin bodysuit throughout her reputation tour this year, as did Beyoncé and Demi Lovato! It’s also a frequent style of the Kardashians and Jenners, especially Kylie who wore a hot pink bodysuit most recently for her Barbie Halloween costume. See celebs rocking bodysuits in our gallery here!