Kylie Jenner Wants ‘At Least Another 2’ Kids With Travis Scott — Are They Already Trying For 2nd Baby?

Kylie Jenner is adamant about having more children with her boyfriend Travis Scott! A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY when she & Travis might start trying for baby number two!

Kylie Jenner is planning on having at least two more children with Travis Scott. A source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie thinks Travis is an “amazing” dad. “Kylie definitely wants more kids,” our source said. “Stormi is so perfect in every single way, and Travis is such an amazing partner and dad, that she would love to have at least another two. Kylie is in no hurry to get pregnant right now though. Despite Travis being more than happy to add to the family tomorrow, he’s never felt happier or more content in his life than he does now with Kylie and Stormi in his world.”

In terms of a timeline, Kylie would probably start trying for another child with Travis a year from now. “Kylie would like to wait another year before starting to try for a baby again, and this time she would like to have it more planned out,” our source went on to say. “She wasn’t expecting to get pregnant with Stormi, but as things turned out it was the best thing that ever happened to her, and has made her love with Travis even stronger than she possibly could have imagined.”

And when it came to her Thanksgiving, Kylie’s appreciation for her family has never been higher. “Thanksgiving was amazing, and having her whole family around her made for the most perfect start to the holidays,” our source added. “Kylie has so much to be thankful for, and she truly feels blessed in every way.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kylie and Travis. In the meantime, check out all of their latest pics together in our gallery above.