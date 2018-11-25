Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Show Off Abs In Neon Sports Bras & 14 More Celebs Slaying The Athleisure Look

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian clearly got their turkey burn on post-Thanksgiving, as they looked bright and sporty in neon sports bras & leggings in a new ‘gram!

Athleisure post-Thanksgiving feast? Yes please! Except, I’m not sure our abs will be on display like Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian‘s are in Koko’s bright new Instagram pic! Khloe took to the ‘gram to share a photo of herself and her “BFF” Kourtney, with the two sisters rocking neon green looks. Khloe, crouched in front of her sis, wore a pair of on-trend lime green biker shorts, with a matching sports bra and oversized wind breaker. To make it even more sporty, she added an intense fanny pack, mirrored sunnies and a pair of Yeezy sneaks. Kourtney stood behind Khloe, with her hands holding on to two bicycle wheels, which hung in rows above the sisters. The mother of three wore a lime green set and a pair of mirrored sunglasses.

We’ve seen Koko in this look before on the ‘gram, so this photo is probably a throwback, especially since we know Khloe is in Cleveland with Tristan, but we’re still obsessing over the Kardashian sisters’ athleisure! Their sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner are also pros at achieving the “athleisure” look, with Kim being the ultimate pro! The beauty mogul favorites her Yeezy leggings and biker shorts often, especially in bright colors. KKW rocked a bright pink leggings and windbreak set while out and about in NYC in September ahead of her husband’s SNL performance. She also made an appearance at Teyana Taylor’s listening party in June, wearing a charcoal gray crop top and biker shorts with an oversized sweatshirt. If anyone can make athleisure high-fashion, it’s the Kardashian sisters.

However, Olivia Culpo is also on their level when it comes to spicing up sportswear, stepping out in a sports bra and leggings, which she frequently pairs with her Hermes bag. Sarah Hyland is often pictured coming in and out of the gym, as well, and she’s always looking strong in her leggings and sports bra. We’re definitely into making athleisure, every day wear, so keep doing what you’re doing for the cause, ladies!