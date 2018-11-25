Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was On Ecstasy When She Made Her Sex Tape & At Her 1st Wedding

Kim Kardashian discussed the wild party days of her youth on the Nov. 25 episode of ‘KUWTK’! According to her, the times she did ecstasy ‘everything bad would happen’!

In case you wondering, Kim Kardashian was apparently on Ecstasy when she was in her sex tape with Ray J — oh! — and her first wedding too. At one point in the Nov. 25 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim told Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick about her partying ways… in explicit detail. “I did Ecstasy once, and I got married,” she admitted. “I did it again, and I did a sex tape. Everything bad would happen. Everyone knows it — my jaw [in the sex tape] was shaking the whole time.”

But her partying anecdotes didn’t end there. Kim later on to talk about raging with Paris Hilton back in the day. “When I first started to travel, I remember one night Paris and I stayed in Ibiza,” she went on to say. “We went to a foam party, left the club at 7 am. I’m like… ‘Guys, we’re going to the beach.’ We go to the beach, there was like buoys in the water that made a square. I’m like, ‘Let’s sleep in the ocean.’ We locked arms on the raft and spent the night in the ocean on rafts.”

Earlier in the episode, Kim got real about forgiving Tristan Thomspon after he cheated on Khloe Kardashian. “I realize that…why am I fighting this fight if no one else is?” she explains. “I’m not going to spend my time angry at someone else for something they didn’t do to me. I’m going to move on if that’s what Khloe chooses to do. I’m going to be supportive of her. It’s a work in progress, but it is really important to move forward. We’re a close family. We’re one big family and you have to move on and get over it.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kim. In the meantime, check out her hottest pics of 2018 in our gallery above!