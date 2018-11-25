Khloe Kardashian Supports Tristan At Cavs Game After Kendall Boo’d Him Courtside

After Kendall Jenner boo’d Khloe’s boo, Koko supported Tristan Thompson by siting courtside & cheering him on at his game against the Houston Rockets.

Love and basketball, baby! Khloe Kardashian cheered on Tristan Thompson on Saturday at his game against the Houston Rockets, just one day after her sis, Kendall Jenner, jokingly heckled him on the sidelines. Koko made an appearance at Quicken Loans Arena to cheer on the Power Forward, and took to her IG stories to share the insane halftime show, that featured an acrobat. “You could not ever pay me to do this,” Khloe said in the video as she filmed the man balancing on a pile of chairs. “You are the bravest person in the world.”

While Khloe was cheering on her man, Kendall was cheering on hers — Ben Simmons — when she was filmed *attempting* to heckle Tristan Thompson during his game against the 76ers! “Look at my baby heckler, I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidntWork,” Khloe tweeted in response to a viral video of Kendall giggling and yelling “Boo!” while TT was shooting a free throw. However, Khloe’s support for her boyfriend and his Cavaliers has been met with some confusion from some of her fans, especially after she decided to spend Thanksgiving in Cleveland.

Look at my baby heckler 👀📢 I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidntWork https://t.co/u4vvNblQV4 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

“I’m confused by @khloekardashian’s tweets,” one fan tweeted. “One minute she’s calling TT out, then she’s defending being in his life, then she’s laughing at her sisters heckling him. I just wanna know where we stand Koko so I know how to feel!” Khloe unapologetically replied, and reminded the user that what they saw on KUWTK happened months ago. “What he did was f–ked up and disgusting. What you’re watching is over seven months old,” she replied. “We have gone through countless hours of help. My sister was watching HER man Play against my man… So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you confused?” Then, when some loyal Kardashian fans tried to figure out why Koko decided to ditch Calabasas for T-giving, and spend it in Cleveland with Tristan and their daughter True, she shut them down real fast and defended her decision.

“I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not,” True’s mama tweeted. In another message, she added, “The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol.” Honestly, we’re thankful for Khloe’s clapbacks, all day, everyday.