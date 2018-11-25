Kenya Moore, 47, Shares First Full Length Pic Of Her ‘Miracle Baby’ 3 Weeks After Emergency C-Section

Kenya Moore celebrated her first Thanksgiving as a mom, and shared a beautiful, full-length photo of her ‘miracle baby’ to show her gratitude.

As stars flooded social media to share their gratitude this Thanksgiving, Kenya Moore revealed she had much to be thankful for, posting the first, full-length shot of her ‘miracle baby.’ In a heartfelt post, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum thanked God for her newborn, Brooklyn Doris, and her husband Marc Daly. “Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life. When you have faith in Him all things are possible. Happy Thanksgiving from the Dalys,” the 47-year-old new mom wrote. Wearing what looks like a nursing bra, Kenya had her little one, wearing a Thanksgiving onesie, snuggled onto her chest.

People first reported that Kenya prematurely gave birth to her first child, Brooklyn, on November 4th. She and Marc’s baby girl was welcomed into the world weight 5 lbs, 4 oz, and Kenya revealed on IG that she was incredibly weak and lost a lot of blood in labor. The newborn was delivered via emergency cesarean section after Kenya candidly revealed on Oct. 27 that she had preeclampsia — a pregnancy complication that caused her to gain “17 lbs. in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.” Luckily, both mommy and baby are healthy just weeks after delivery, and it seems like Kenya was made for motherhood!

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment,” the RHOA star told People after announcing her pregnancy on the show’s Season 10 reunion. “I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy. But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.” We can’t wait to see more of baby Brooklyn and mama Kenya on the ‘gram!