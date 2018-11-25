Jon Gosselin Brings Collin & Hannah Christmas Tree Shopping With His GF & Her Family – See Pic

‘Tis the season to bring family together! It appears Collin Gosselin visited Jon & Hannah to go Christmas tree shopping, along with Jon’s GF & her family.

Hannah and Collin Gosselin are all grown up and ready for the holidays! Their father, Jon Gosselin, shared a picture of the two shopping for a Christmas tree, along with his longtime girlfriend, Coleen Conrad, and her two children, Jesse and Jordan. The blended family went shopping for a tree at Reinhart’s Christmas Tree Farm in Bernville, Pennsylvania, and Jon seemed thrilled to have the crew together. “Found our tree,” Jon wrote on Instagram, alongside the group photo. “Let the holidays begin!!!!”

Early in November, Jon revealed on IG that his son Collin visited his home for the first time in three years. In 2016, Collin’s mother and Jon’s ex, Kate Gosselin, revealed that her son moved out of the house to an education program that teaches “life skills” to help overcome his “educational and social challenges.” Shortly after Collin’s visit, Jon filed for custody of his son once he is released from ‘inpatient care.’ While Christmas tree shopping, Collin was able to spend time with his fellow sextuplet, Hannah, who permanently lives with her father. Jon revealed on IG back in August that Hannah decided to move in with him, while the rest of her siblings live with their mother.

Upon moving in with her father, Hannah briefly had an Instagram — something Kate never allowed — but she quickly deleted it after her parents’ custody battle worsened. Hannah reunited for the first time, publicly, with her siblings and mom for a festive fall shoot on Oct. 21. The sextuplets (minus Collin) and the twins were all smiles posing with pumpkins and each other in the adorable photoshoot. Mady Gosselin, one of the 18-year-old twins, posted the photos on her Instagram, which she was allowed to get upon turning 18 on Oct. 8. “fall family pictures #tradition #7/8reunion,” she captioned the gallery of pics. ‘Tis the season! We hope to see the family together more as the holidays near!