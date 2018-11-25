Heidi Klum, 45, Sunbathes Topless On Butterfly Pool Float – See Stunning Pic

That’s our kind of holiday! Heidi Klum enjoyed Thanksgiving weekend soaking up the sun, & shared a photo of herself doing just that — topless!

Heidi Klum is seriously age-defying, and she proved it in a sexy new Instagram over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend! The 45-year-old model showcased her perfect figure while lounging on a bright-colored butterfly float in a pool, rocking only her bathing suit bottoms. Heidi was modeling her own Heidi Klum Intimates Swim line, and looked like an absolute goddess. With her hair in messy waves and a pair of mirrored aviator sunnies, she was in total relaxation heaven. She covered her check with her hand and had her taut tummy on display, while most of us were coming out of our Thanksgiving food comas.

Heidi gave us all a glimpse into her fun Thanksgiving, sharing pictures of her sunny holiday on the beach! In one adorable pic, her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, planted a kiss on her cheek, as she looked tan and blissful in a backwards hat and oversized button-up shirt. On her IG stories, Heidi showed herself and her beau riding horses on the beach into the sunset, and made it clear she is living her best life. However, in keeping with the lingerie theme, Heidi also posted a sexy look at her behind, in a black and white photo of her rocking a cheeky bikini.

It’s clear that her 29-year-old BF Tom is more in love with her than ever, but it’s not just because of her great bod. The musician made it clear he’d love Heidi through thick and green, after the pair turned heads as an epic Shrek and Fiona at Heidi’s annual Halloween party! They were smooching and dancing all night in their crazy costumes, and are clearly smitten with each other!