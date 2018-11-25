Hailey Baldwin Flaunts New ‘Bieber’ Necklace After Justin Calls Himself A ‘Married Man’

Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram on Nov. 24 to show off a beautiful silver necklace that spelled out her new last name, ‘Bieber’ and it’s further proof that she’s loving married life!

Hailey Baldwin, 22, has a new last name and she wants everyone to know about it! The blonde beauty took to her Instagram story on Nov. 24 to show off a close-up pic of herself wearing a gorgeous silver necklace that read out “Bieber”, which of course is her new surname since marrying her new hubby, Justin Bieber, 24. In the pic, Hailey can be seen from her mouth down to just below her neck and she appears to have a hint of a smile as she holds open her camouflage patterned zip-up shirt to show the necklace that hangs on her neck.

There’s no word on whether or not the necklace was a gift from the Biebs, but it’s proof Hailey is loving her new moniker. The model first publicly opened up about changing her last name and confirming her marriage to Justin when she changed her name to “Hailey Bieber” on her social media accounts. Although the couple have yet to have an official wedding celebration, they are already legally married since they did all the official duties at a courthouse.

Like Hailey, Justin seems to also be publicly flaunting the fact that he’s married. The singer took to Instagram on Nov. 22, which was Thanksgiving and Hailey’s birthday, and called himself a “married man” for the first time. “Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” Justin captioned a pic of trees he posted. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”

Hailey and Justin always make us swoon with their love for each other! We can’t wait to see what other adorable ways they express their appreciation in the future!