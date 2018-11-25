Faith Evans & Stevie J Stun In Velvet Suits On Soul Train Awards Red Carpet — See PDA Pics

Look at this loved-up couple! Faith Evans and Stevie J looked cute as could be at the Soul Train Awards. Check out their fab ‘fits — and their sweet PDA moment!

Faith Evans, 45, and Stevie J, 47, only eloped four months ago, but they’re already making their second red carpet appearance! The couple, who tied the knot over the summer in a surprise July wedding, arrived at Las Vegas’s Soul Train Awards in super sleek suits. They must have coordinated! While Stevie wore a red velvet suit with black accents and a gray pocket square, his wife sported all black. The “I’ll Be Missing You” singer, who had her blonde ringlets down around her face, paired a corset, a bejeweled belt and dangling silver jewelry with a gorgeous suit! The black ensemble wasn’t made of velvet, like her hubby’s, but it did feature floral velvet designs all across the fabric.

As if their outfits weren’t incredible enough, Stevie and Faith melted our hearts with their red carpet PDA. They were all smiles the whole time they posed for pics — well, except for the moment when the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta leaned in to kiss his wife’s cheek. Aw! The first time they showed up to an event together after their secret wedding, Faith was wearing another plunging suit, and her guy had on a white button-down with black pants. They’re so consisten with their classic looks, which means we can’t wait to see what they come up with next time around!

The 2018 Soul Train Awards is a huge night for Faith! The talented artist will receive the fourth-annual Lady of Soul Award.

In the past, this award has been given to SWV, Brandy and Jill Scott. Looks like Faith is in good company! We can’t say congrats enough and hope that she and her husband had a great time hanging with their friends and celebrating her incredible career.