Erykah Badu Brings Down The House At The Soul Train Awards After Receiving The Legend Award

Erykah Badu performed a medley of her hits at the 2018 Soul Train Awards! Watch her slay all day here!

Erykah Badu knows how to bring the heat… always! Not only was the amazing singer feted at the 2018 Soul Train Awards as this year’s recipient of the Legend Award, she brought down the house with her medley of hits. Taking to the stage, she performed her hit songs “Tyrone” and “Other Side Of The Game.” Watch the videos of her performing both songs below!

On top of her epic performance, she also got people on their feet for a huge standing ovation when was presented with the Legend Award. “Sh*t. Thank you, mother… for always telling me that I was the best,” she told the crowd. “No matter what happened. Sometimes I would be mad at you because so much was required of the best. And I would dim the light and you come right behind me and turn it on every time. I reflect you in every way. Thank you.”

Erykah previously got in some hot water in Jan. after she defended Bill Cosby and (believe it or not) Adolf Hitler. “I would have to really think about it and know the facts in each of those situations before I made a judgment. Because I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he’s done for the world. But if he’s sick, why would I be angry with him? The people who got hurt, I feel so bad for them. I want them to feel better, too. But sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people,” she told Vulture in an explosive interview. “I’m a humanist. I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Erykah. In the meantime, check out all of the pics from the Soul Train Awards red carpet above!