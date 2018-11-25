16 Cutest Outfits On ‘DWTS: Juniors’: See The Adorable Youngsters In Their Ballroom Ensembles

‘DWTS: Juniors’ is undoubtedly the cutest show on TV! The celebrity kids and their partners have hit the dance floor in the most adorable outfits this season. Take a look!

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors is the show that has stolen our hearts this year. A group of celebrity kids have teamed up with professional ballroom dancers to hit the dance floor. Over the course of the season, there have been a number of theme weeks that have produced some of the cutest costumes in DWTS history!

For Disney Night, the little youngsters went all out. Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold looked absolutely adorable as Aladdin and Jasmine for their performance of “One Jump Ahead” from the Disney movie. Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson looked beautiful in a gorgeous pink coat as Belle alongside partner Tristan Ianiero. The pair performed “Something There” from Beauty & the Beast. Ariana Greenblatt was precious all dressed up in her Hawaiian outfit for her and Artyon Celestine’s performance of “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from Lilo & Stitch.

During Juniors Choice night, Ariana and Artyon got funky in matching black outfits with money sign embellishment for their performance of “Rolex” by Ayo & Teo. Their performance was out of this world, and it earned them a 10!

Sky Brown and JT Church are frontrunners this season, and they always bring their A-game in the ballroom — especially with their costumes! Whether it’s a flapper-inspired costume or dressing up like characters from Moana, these two always have such a blast on the dance floor. We can’t handle the cuteness!

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, hosted by DWTS winner and alum Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz, airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC. The season 1 finale is set to air Dec. 9. Take a look at more of the cutest DWTS: Juniors outfits in our gallery above!