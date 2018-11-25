Diddy Confesses Kim Porter Taught Him How To Love In Heartwarming Eulogy At Tear-Filled Funeral

Diddy gave a touching tribute to his ex Kim Porter in an emotional eulogy at her funeral on Nov. 24 and it led him to open up about some private life-changing moments the two shared.

Diddy, 49, stayed strong but honest when he gave a heartbreaking eulogy at his ex Kim Porter‘s funeral in Georgia on Nov. 24. The hip-hop music mogul spoke for 15 minutes about the 47-year-old mother of his son, Christian, 20, and 12-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and in those minutes he talked about their relationship and how Kim taught him how to love by being there for him. He also revealed that he was suffering from depression earlier this year and talked about how Kim would go visit him and comfort him. LISTEN TO PART OF DIDDY’S EULOGY HERE.

“I just went through a dark, dark time, and she would come over and make sure [he was okay]” he said in the eulogy. “Even though we wasn’t together, she was just that type of person. It’s hard to love somebody when you ain’t with them, some days you don’t have to be there. She was just like, ‘Come on, Puff, you gotta get up.'” At that point, Diddy had those in attendance say, “up” and encouraged them to remember her words and get up whenever times are hard.

Diddy continued his sweet words by extending an open heart to his daughters. He let them know he will always be there for them and even got a laugh from the audience when he said they could confide in him about “everything.” The grieving star ended the eulogy by appropriately saying that despite her passing, Kim will always be with him.

Kim shockingly died on Nov. 15 after she reportedly went into cardiac arrest at her home. Her official cause of death is pending. Kim and Diddy dated each other on and off between 1994 to 2007.