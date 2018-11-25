David Eason Slammed For Posing With 9-Year-Old Son Jace & Rifle On Hunting Trip: ‘You’re Sick’

‘Teen Mom 2’ star David Eason caused major backlash on Instagram when he posted a photo that showed him posing with an AR-15 rifle while standing next to his nine-year-old stepson Jace during a hunting trip.

Teen Mom 2‘s David Eason, 30, added to the backlash he’s recently been getting when he took to Instagram on Nov. 25 to post a controversial photo that showed him standing and posing next to his wife Jenelle Evans‘ nine-year-old son Jace Evans while holding an AR-15 rifle during a hunting trip. In the pic, he has his hand on Jace’s shoulder while holding the pointed away rifle in his other other hand. Jace is holding up some squirrels that they captured. “Me and Jace had a blast killing squirrels yesterday! He has a great shot! I taught him how to skin and clean them, and yes we do eat these critters. They are actually very delicious, got em on marinate right now! #squirrel#squirrelhunting #22 #wayoflife,” David’s caption for the pic read.

It didn’t take long for followers to express their discomfort and disgust with the photo and they called him out on it. “I’m going to puke,” one follower wrote. “This is absolutely disgusting,” another posted. “You’re sick,” a different user said. Others, however, complimented the reality star on spending time with Jace. “That’s awesome! What a great dad you are to teach your kids great survival skills,” one user said.

This isn’t the first time David has faced backlash on social media for posting about things he believes in. He recently caused controversy when he posed and wrapped himself with the Confederate flag while standing on top of the Grand Canyon. Despite the harsh comments he received for the pic, Jenelle stuck up for him as she often does. Jenelle has yet to speak out about his hunting trip photo.

David is known for speaking his mind on social media and although many followers slam him for it, he continues to fearlessly say what he feels and posts what he wants. We’ll definitely update about any more posts that David may share in the future!