Chris Brown Is Stunned By Rihanna’s Latest Topless Lingerie Pic — See Flirty Instagram Comment

Chris Brown was floored by Rihanna’s most recent topless pic! Check out what he wrote in response to it here!

Wow, someone is thirsty! After Rihanna posted a sexy pic of herself wearing “Naughty Not Nice” lingerie from the Savage X Fenty line, so many fans let her know in the comments how much they appreciated it. One of those fans? Her ex Chris Brown. In response to her pic, Chris wrote, “😳.” On top of that, Meek Mill replied as well, commenting, “🏆🏆🏆🏆.” Check out his thirst comment below!

Apparently, Chris thinks he can reconcile with Rihanna following her split with Hassan Jameel. “Chris is ecstatic that Rihanna and Hassan have officially split up,” a source close to Breezy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He was very worried they might get married and that would have left him destroyed. But now they’re done and for him that means there’s still hope. “He knows getting Rihanna back is a long shot but he likes a challenge, he’s so up for it. Chris has plenty of women in his life but no one really has his heart and it’s starting to seem like he’s not going to give it to anyone while Rihanna’s still on the market. She’s the one he wants to marry and now that Hassan is cancelled, Chris wants to finally get his Hail Mary shot with her.”

We reported earlier how Chris is loving the feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. “Chris is loving the beef between Cardi and Nicki. He thinks this is some good old fashioned hip hop feuding, and he is here for it. He is has been working hard to stay out of trouble this year, and he is just glad that his name has not been brought up in this mess so far,” a source close to Chris shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He has a lot of respect for everything Nicki has accomplished in the game, and he also loves what Cardi is doing, and is a fan of her music too.

