‘DWTS: Juniors’: Cheryl Burke Raves Over Mandla Morris’ ‘Growth’ Throughout The Show

Mandla Morris’ ‘Dancing With The Stars: Junior’ mentor, Cheryl Burke, is so proud of how far he’s come this season so far — and she told us all about it in this EXCLUSIVE interview!

Cheryl Burke is serving as a mentor to Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems on season one of DWTS: Juniors, and we caught up with her EXCLUSIVELY ahead of the Nov. 25 episode. “I think he’s the last ‘no dance experience’ man standing — out of the rest of the competition he has zero dance experience,” Cheryl told us. “We’ve seen him grow and that’s what Dancing With The Stars is all about!”

Mandla admitted that being on DWTS: Juniors has been “challenging” for him, but said Cheryl and Brightyn urged him to “trust the process,” which has helped get him to this point in the competition. Five pairs are left competing for the Mirror Ball, with Mandla going up against fellow stars Mackenzie Ziegler, Sky Brown, Ariana Greenblatt and Miles Brown. Another duo will be sent home during tonight’s episode, which will feature the teams performing a dance based on an era of their choice.

For their “time machine” dance, Mandla and Brightyn will be doing a Paso Doble with a “future” theme, so it’s bound to be VERY creative. Mandla has yet to score a ten from any of the judges, so maybe this will be his time!

While DWTS: Juniors still has a few weeks left, the 27th season of Dancing With The Stars just concluded on Nov. 19. Cheryl and her partner, Juan Pablo Di Pace, were shockingly eliminated during the Semifinals, despite two perfect scores from the judges that week. Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess won the season, which caused quite a controversy since they fell toward the bottom of the leaderboard throughout most of the competition. Luckily, the adorable kids of Juniors are here to take critics’ minds off the results!