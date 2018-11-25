Gallery
Olivia Culpo, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Rocking Bras Under Sheer Tops For Sexy Holiday Looks

gigi hadid
News Writer & Reporter

Olivia Culpo’s latest look makes for the PERFECT holiday inspiration. See her sexy outfit and more celebs rocking bras as part of their ensembles!

Who said you can’t look sexy for the holidays? Celebrities like Olivia Culpo and Gigi Hadid have been spotted out in one of the hottest trends and it’s PERFECT for all those parties you’ll be frequenting during the holiday season.

Bras under sheer tops have been seen on celebs for a while now, and the look would be super cute in all of those New Year’s Eve pics you’ll be taking with your besties. Sure, it might not work for Christmas dinner at your grandma’s house, but you can totally get away with it at your Secret Santa gift exchange.

Culpo’s latest look would translate well into the holiday season. The former Miss Universe stepped out with friend Cara Santana to grab dinner at The Ivy in West Hollywood on Nov. 24. For the outing, Culpo was spotted rocking a beige bra underneath a semi-sheer black sweater with a red racing stripe down detail on the arms. Culpo paired the see-through top with black leather pants, heels, and a very festive, bright red bag. You can never go wrong with black and red around this time of year, I’m just sayin’!

Hadid also wore a look recently that would be perfect for upcoming holiday parties. Last month, she was photographed wearing a sheer, black bodysuit with a black triangle bra underneath. She rounded out her ensemble with high-waisted pants by Freya Dalsjø. The pants featured panels of contrasting cream, brown, black, and gold that resulted in a color-blocking effect. So cute!

Want more inspiration on how to take on the bra under sheer top trend this holiday season? Then get clicking through the gallery above!