Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reportedly Spent Thanksgiving Together With Kids After Finalizing Divorce

This is called co-parenting! Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reportedly came together for Thanksgiving to celebrate with their children in Montana, just a few weeks after finalizing their divorce.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck prove they are an incredible example of divorced parents putting their kids and family first! The former couple reportedly got together in Montana just weeks after finalizing their divorce to spend Thanksgiving with their children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, according to PEOPLE. The outlet’s insider revealed that the family spent the holiday together and it was “long planned.” “They always celebrate big holidays together as a family,” the source said. “The family all spent Thanksgiving together and they all cooked,” another friend of the couple told the outlet. So sweet!

While Jennifer didn’t share any social media BTS looks at her Thanksgiving this year, she did post a throwback from a T-giving past! “So many recipes floating for Thanksgiving, but how about a new tradition? Invite a friend from a foreign land (in this case, England). Make up Thanksgiving traditions she has to follow. I dressed my darling Brit as a turkey and paraded her around the mean streets of Charleston, WV,” the 13 Going On 30 actress captioned an old photo of herself and a friend dressed as a pilgrim and a turkey at the Thanksgiving table. Then, on Saturday, Jennifer posted an adorable video doing a jig on top of her Hollywood Walk Of Fame star, joking that she was required to do “10 hours/month performing to keep your spot—it’s in the contract.”

Her ex, Ben, has remained quiet on social media since publicly sharing his struggle with addiction back in October. While he has been spotted out on occasion with his on-again, off-again fling, 22-year-old Shauna Sexton, Jennifer seems happier than ever with her new beau, tech CEO John Miller, 40. The two made their public debut in early November, but according to People, they’re taking things slow! “She only sees John when she isn’t busy with her kids,” their source said. “He understands that her kids are her number one priority.”