Ariana Grande Claps Back At Trolls Who Are Accusing Her Of ‘Milking’ Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to emotionally respond to trolls claiming her tribute posts to Mac Miller are her way of ‘milking’ his death for attention.

Ariana Grande, 25, doesn’t appreciate trolls on Twitter who claimed she has been “milking” her ex Mac Miller‘s death by posting various tributes to him on social media. “she milkin this sh*t bro,” one user tweeted while another posted “Ariana let it go… Mourn it behind closed doors. Stop milkin’ it when you wasn’t even there when he was at his lowest right before it happened.” The grieving singer responded to the harsh tweets by posting her own messages about the legitimacy of her feelings and her wish for more compassion in the world.

“some of the sh*t i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick,” one of her tweets read. “everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period,” another read. Ariana also directly responded to one of the trolls with a tweet that read, “i pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love.”

Ariana’s responses to the haters comes after she posted her most recent tribute to Mac on Thanksgiving. The “Love Me Harder” crooner shared a pic of her and Mac from Thanksgiving 2017 on Instagram and captioned it with, “you’re v missed.” It’s just one of many she has posted since the 26-year-old tragically died in Sept. from an apparent overdose. Ariana and Mac broke up a few months before his death and she started dating Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson, 25. Although Ariana and Pete quickly became engaged, things ended between the couple shortly after Mac’s death.

some of the shit i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

Ariana’s grief for Mac is definitely understandable considering she knew the rapper since 2012 and had a long term relationship with him for years. We continue to wish her a lot of healing during this difficult time.