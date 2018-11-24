Wells Adams Celebrates GF Sarah Hyland’s 28th Birthday With Sweet Post: ‘You’re Perfect’

Gotta love a guy who quotes a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie, right? Well Adams did exactly that when wishing his girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, a happy birthday on Nov. 24! See his message, here.

Wells Adams quoted It Takes Two — a 1995 movie starring Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — when wishing his gorgeous girlfriend, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, a happy birthday on Nov. 24! And he topped it off with a surprise trip to “the islands”. So sweet, right? “It’s that can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff. Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You’re perfect and I love you most. Now pack your bags, cus baby, we’re jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow,” Wells wrote alongside three cute pictures of the couple braving some snow in NYC’s Central Park. We can only imagine they’ll be happy to escape the cold of the Northeast and snuggle up together on a beach together in the next few hours!

This new relationship development comes just days after HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that friends are convinced Wells, 34, and Sarah, 28, will be getting engaged soon! Could this be when and where he proposes?! It’d be so romantic for him to get down on one knee while on “the islands”, don’t you think? If we were Sarah and Wells was proposing to us (we can dream, right?) on an island, we’d definitely say YES! We already hear the wedding bells ringing!

“Sarah and Wells have the most amazing relationship, it’s the healthiest and most nurturing one she’s ever had, and Wells is such a supportive and loving boyfriend,” a source close to Sarah told us. “For the first time in her life Sarah can actually envision herself settling down and getting married. Sarah can even see herself starting a family with Wells. Sometimes she really can’t believe she’s met somebody so beautiful and loving, and it’s only since she started truly loving herself that she’s been able to accept somebody like Wells into her life. Sarah and Wells have discussed the issue of marriage, it’s definitely on the cards at some point in the future, and all their friends are betting on a proposal happening before the end of next year.”

Wells and Sarah recently celebrated their one-year anniversary in September. Happy Birthday, Sarah!