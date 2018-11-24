See Message
Tiny Harris Pays Tribute To ‘True Queen’ Kim Porter As Her Funeral Gets Underway

So sad. Tiny Harris paid tribute to her dear friend Kim Porter just hours before she was buried on Nov. 24. See Tiny’s touching message for the ‘true queen’, here.

Tiny Harris appears to be heartbroken, as she continues to mourn the death of her friend Kim Porter. Kim was actually buried on Nov. 24, and just hours before the funeral, Tiny took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kim. “Just remembering this beautiful lady @ladykp on this day she’s laid to rest!! May her kids be covered with love. True Queen that will be missed dearly! R.I.H friend 🙏🏽👑❤️💔,” she wrote alongside an adorable photo of Tiny, Kim and some friends.

As we previously told you, Kim, who dated Diddy for several years and had children with him, was shockingly found dead on Nov. 15. She was only 47, so her passing was certainly a huge surprise to anyone that knew her. And just days after her death, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that both Tiny and her husband, T.I., were “extremely emotional” over the situation.

“Kim’s death has really hit T.I. and Tiny hard. They are both extremely emotional about it. They both loved Kim and have so many memories with her. It has really shaken them because she was only a few years older than they are and was always so full of life and good energy. They aren’t the only ones feeling this way — the whole hip-hop community is in shock and mourning Kim’s death,” our source told us at the time.

Many of Kim’s friends and family gathered at Cascades Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia on Saturday to pay their final respects. And while 1,200 to 1,500 were expected to attend the funeral, many still felt compelled to leave tributes for Kim online — just as Tiny and Diddy had before the funeral.