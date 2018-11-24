Taylor Swift Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Sweet Tribute To BF Joe Alwyn & More

From supporting boyfriend Joe Alwyn to wrapping up her ‘Reputation’ tour, Taylor Swift had a busy week – and she documented it all on Instagram!

Taylor Swift is always busy, but based on her Instagram, it looks like she had an extra intense week over the past seven days. Not only did she rave over boyfriend Joe Alwyn‘s latest film, The Favourite, but she also finished up her worldwide Reputation tour and announced she was leaving her label, Big Machine Records. All of these exciting moments that Tay decided to share led us to honor her as our Instagram Queen of the Week!

As we are all aware, Thanksgiving took place this week – and Taylor had a lot to be thankful for. Namely, the 12 years she spent at Big Machine Records. In a post captioned, “My new home,” the “Delicate” hitmaker revealed that she was leaving her longtime label to join Universal Music Group‘s roster. “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Scott Borchetta for believing in me as a 14-year-old and for guiding me through over a decade of work that I will always be so proud of,” she wrote, adding, “I’m extremely grateful to get to do what I love, especially with the people I’ve been fortunate enough to work with.”

Taylor’s post also revealed a very interesting part of her new contract. Universal Music Group agreed that any sale of their Spotify shares will result in a non-recoupable distribution of money to their artists. She also let her fans know that she’s already hard at work with her next album and “can’t wait to show you what I’m making next.”

Speaking of changes in her career, Taylor just wrapped up an entire era of music. After six months, 53 shows, four continents, and thousands of screaming fans, Taylor said goodbye to her Reputation tour on Nov. 21 in Tokyo. Ahead of the final show, the singer shared photos from the tour, writing, “It’s so hard to believe that tonight will be the last time we wear these costumes, play this set list, do this choreography, and then say goodbye to the Reputation Stadium Tour. Thank you to the crowds that have lit up our year. We do this last one for all of you.”

After the show ended, she shared images from her and her dancers’ final bow, and captioned it with lyrics from her song “New Year’s Day.” She wrote, “Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you.”

As Swifties know, Taylor has kept relatively quiet about her relationship with Joe (that is, outside of her lyrics from songs on Reputation). However, she made a rare show of affection for her boyfriend on Instagram when she shared the trailer for his newest project, The Favourite. “The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow— Swipe to see cities and dates!” she captioned the video, along with a tag for Joe’s account.

Basically, we’re feeling pretty thankful that Taylor shared so many special moments in her life this week on Instagram.