Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Why He Ditched Her For Thanksgiving With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick took an unexpected turn this past Thanksgiving when he spent the entire day with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids rather than serious girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Scott Disick, 35, surprisingly didn’t spend Thanksgiving, which was on Nov. 22, with his long-term girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, but instead spent it with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and her family, including their three kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. It turns out, however, the reasoning for his actions luckily had nothing to do with the status of his relationship with Sofia and instead had to do with wanting to spend time with his kids and the most convenient way to do so. “Kris [Jenner] hosted Thanksgiving at her new place in Palm Springs this year and Scott wanted to be a part of it so he kind of had to spend the night,” a friend of Scott’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Scott did feel bad for not being with Sofia for Thanksgiving but ultimately he wanted to be with his kids. It was so important to them that their daddy be there and they’re still his priority.”

Like Scott, Sofia’s family is also a priority so although she didn’t get to spend the cozy holiday with her beau this year, she still got to spend it with those close to her. “Sofia’s very close to her family so Scott knew she’d be surrounded by love and very busy, it’s not as though he was leaving her alone,” the friend continued. “He did promise to make it up to her, he’s taking her on a trip soon, things are still all good with them.”

Despite their temporary Thanksgiving separation, Scott and Sofia have had a pretty good year. The months have seemed to bring them closer than ever and that was apparent when Sofia even joined Scott for a friendly dinner with Kourtney for the first time back on Nov. 4. We can definitely understand Scott putting his kids first but it looks like with the way things are going with Sofia, they may all come together to celebrate holidays in the future. Now, that would be something to see!