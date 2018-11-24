Sarah Hyland Shares A Bikini Pic For Her Birthday & Wells Adams Is Here For It: ‘I’ve Got Something For You’

Sarah Hyland posted a sexy bikini picture on her 28th birthday! Read Wells Adams’ flirty reaction to it here!

Someone is enjoying themselves on their birthday! Sarah Hyland posted a photo of her in a bikini bottom and a tied-up white top as she rings in her 28th year. Enjoying what seems to be a cocktail in a pineapple-shaped cup, Sarah asked her followers, “27. You were amazing. 28? Whatcha got for me?” Well after she wrote that, Wells cheekily responded, “Ummmm. I’ve got something for ya.” Check out her latest pic below!

Meanwhile, Wells already shared a sweet birthday message for Sarah — he even revealed he was surprising her with a a trip to “the islands.”” “It’s that can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff. Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You’re perfect and I love you most. Now pack your bags, cus baby, we’re jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow,” Wells wrote on Instagram.

We reported earlier how Sarah’s friend definitely feel like an engagement might be coming soon. “Sarah and Wells have the most amazing relationship, it’s the healthiest and most nurturing one she’s ever had, and Wells is such a supportive and loving boyfriend,” a source close to Sarah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “For the first time in her life Sarah can actually envision herself settling down and getting married. Sarah can even see herself starting a family with Wells. Sometimes she really can’t believe she’s met somebody so beautiful and loving, and it’s only since she started truly loving herself that she’s been able to accept somebody like Wells into her life. Sarah and Wells have discussed the issue of marriage, it’s definitely on the cards at some point in the future, and all their friends are betting on a proposal happening before the end of next year.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Sarah and Wells. In the meantime, check out all of their latest photos together in our gallery above.