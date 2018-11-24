7 Times Sarah Hyland Showed Off Her Amazing Abs In Crop Tops, Sports Bras & More

Sarah Hyland works hard in the gym to get her body toned and fit, so we don’t blame her for wanting to flaunt her abs every once in a while. To celebrate her 28th birthday, check out some of Sarah’s best ab-baring looks here!

After spending a chunk of time bedridden due to illness earlier this year, Sarah Hyland vowed to hit the gym to get “strong,” and she’s been hard at work doing just that in the months since. The Modern Family star has long dealt with chronic pain, and revealed in May that she had dropped to just 87 pounds as she struggled to deal with her health problems. When she finally got cleared by her doctor to hit the gym again at the end of June, she took to Instagram to reveal her new goals to fans.”Abs here I come,” she wrote. “It’s been a while. Strong > Skinny.”

Well, whatever she’s been doing since then has clearly been working…because Sarah has completely toned her body and has the abs to show for it! She’s not afraid to show off her stomach, either, and has been photographed out and about in crop tops and sports bras on a number of occasions. From going to the gym to just running a quick errand, Sarah has flaunted her six pack a lot recently, and we’ve rounded up some of the best pics in the gallery above! It was just five months ago that Sarah was hospitalized for a still-undisclosed health issue, so we love seeing her looking so confident in her skin in these looks.

Amidst all her health struggles this year, Sarah has had the support of her boyfriend, Wells Adams. Not only has be physically been by her side, but he’s also stood up for her against social media trolls who’ve commented on her weight and looks, as well. “People should really educate themselves on certain diseases, illnesses, etc. before making incredibly ignorant comments specifically about weight and being ‘skinny,'” Wells told one hater in October. “It’s so rude, it’s like saying to someone who is going through chemo to eat a burger. All I see is someone who is happy, and that is all that should matter!”

Click through the gallery above to check out the great photos of Sarah baring her abs. This will certainly be motivation for us to hit the gym after that hearty Thanksgiving dinner!