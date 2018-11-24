Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Moving To Windsor Estate Amid ‘Tension’ With William & Kate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are changing their initial plans and leaving Kensington Palace to move to Frogmore Cottage as they prepare to have their baby.

Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, have made the decision to move out of their Nottingham Cottage home at Kensington Palace in London and move into the Frogmore Cottage home at the Windsor Estate in Berkshire as they prepare to have their first child due in the spring, Kensington Palace announced on Nov. 24. Although renovations were just made last month to a spacious apartment they were expected to live in at Kensington, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ditching their initial plans and going to the Windsor Estate because it is “a very special place” for them, according to the official statement. Some reports also claim there is “tension” between Harry and his brother Prince William, 36, and Kate Middleton, 36, due to the different way they live their lives, which is also part of the reason for the move.

The move means Harry and William will end their joint court and instead, live in separate households with their own families. William currently lives in a 20-room apartment with Kate and their three children in Kensington Palace and have been neighbors with Meghan and Harry since they moved into their own apartment after their engagement last year. The new apartment Meghan and Harry originally planned on living in at Kensington, was reportedly going to include an adjoining door that would connect it to William and Kate’s abode but that may have been too close for comfort for the brothers. “Harry and Meghan want to move, and need more space, but they don’t want to live next door to William and Catherine,” a source told Daily Mail. “There is no reason why their London home has to be at Kensington Palace. There are plenty of other options, including using their own money to buy their own place. Catherine and Meghan live very different lives, and that is likely to become more marked over time.”

Meghan and Harry’s new home is located on the same grounds they had their engagement photos taken at and Frogmore House, which is also part of the estate, is where their evening wedding reception took place. King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson are also buried at the prestigious location, which is only open to the public on three days per year. There is no official date confirmed as to when Meghan and Harry are set to make the move but it is expected to be some time before the arrival of their bundle of joy.