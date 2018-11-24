Kevin Hart’s Cowboys & Indians Themed Birthday Party For Son Slammed For Cultural Appropriation

Kevin Hart & his wife Eniko threw his 1-year-old son Kenzo a Cowboys & Indians-themed birthday, which caused some major backlash on Twitter! Read the heated responses here!

What were they thinking? Many fans felt that Kevin Hart had crossed a line with the birthday party he and his wife Eniko arranged for their son Kenzo’s first birthday. The comedian threw his 1-year-old a Cowboys and Indians-themed bash and — needless to say — a lot of people were pretty pissed. One Twitter user @ClaraJaide wrote, “Did Kevin Hart and Eniko really throw their 1-year-old a ‘Cowboys and Indians’ themed birthday party… These celebrities really love their privilege to be socially ignorant.” Another fan commented on Eniko’s Instagram post, writing, “I’m sure your intentions were innocent but as an American “Indian” I thought we have gotten passed this level of ignorance. No disrespect to you and yours but geeez!” Check out photos of the birthday party right here.

Kevin was recently put on blast by Leslie Jones after he blamed that Katt Williams never helped anyone underneath him, and brought up her name. “Real talk both of them n***as need to keep my name out they mouth unless they using it to eat my p***y REAL TALK!! None of those n***as put me on or any woman. While he talking about Katt what did he do to put women on he didn’t help females they wasn’t on his tour F*CK THAT N***A!! At least Katt put me on his tour,” Leslie told The Blast in a statement. “Kevin could have put me on a long time ago but he never respected me or my comedy and trust I can call his card he know I can. Both Kevin and Katt was the same to women like all these n***as in this game. Sh*tty. and still is. Women have never had it good. At least Katt put women on his tour or shows. How many shows back in the day didn’t have a woman on them. Kevin that mf told me one time I would never make it.”

In response to Leslie’s attack, Kevin was shocked. “Kevin was shocked by Leslie’s attack on him, it totally floored him, he thought they were tight, so the diss completely came out of left field,” a source close to Kevin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kevin prides himself on being a solid, stand-up guy, a good person, and over the years he’s given a lot of advice to fledging comedians, in addition to supporting them—so, Leslie’s attack on him really stung.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kevin. In the meantime, check out all of his latest pics with Eniko in our gallery above.