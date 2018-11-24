Kendall Jenner Boos Tristan Thompson At Cavaliers Game & Khloe Kardashian Claps Back

She’s so savage! Kendall Jenner taunted sister Khloe Kardashian’s beau Tristan Thompson during the Cleveland Cavaliers game on Nov. 23, and fans loved her playful trash-talking!

While Kendall Jenner was supporting her man, Ben Simmons, during the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 23, she was also throwing shade at sister Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. A fan in the audience actually caught Kendall on video booing Tristan as he took a shot from the free throw line. But she also seemed to be laughing, so we think she was just being playful when trash-talking him. She was put in an awkward predicament since her on-again/off-again boyfriend (Ben) was on one team and her sister’s baby daddy (Tristan) was on the other, but she certainly made the most of the situation. (Watch the video below!)

Sadly, Ben’s team lost, so Kendall’s booing didn’t really seem to have an affect on Tristan nor the Cavaliers. And Tristan was pictured happily greeting Kendall on the sidelines (SEE THE PICS HERE), so he didn’t appear to be offended by her trash talking. However, we can’t say fans of the Sixers were as happy to see Kendall sitting courtside. They blamed her for the team’s loss, citing the “Kardashian Curse“. But even so, fans of both teams loved this video of Kendall booing Tristan.

“This is the funniest s*** I have seen in a while,” one Instagram user wrote, while another said, “Ahhh I love this.” Another commenter said the video was “amazing”, and believe it or not, Khloe also agreed! After Khloe saw the clip, she took to Twitter to respond, saying, “Look at my baby heckler I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! # ItDidntWork.”

Look at my baby heckler 👀📢 I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidntWork https://t.co/u4vvNblQV4 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

Hilarious! We love the friendly rivalry this family has when it comes to sports. Like we said, Kendall was just having fun, so there’s no reason for anyone to get upset over her booing Tristan.