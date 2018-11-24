Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & More Celebs Still Rocking Bikinis Close To December

Kourtney Kardashian just shared a super sexy photo of herself ‘Christmas shopping’ while rocking a tiny leopard bikini. Clearly celebs aren’t putting away their bathing suits any time soon!

December is just around the corner, but even though winter is coming, celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian aren’t ready to give up their beachwear. After celebrating Thanksgiving with her three kids and their dad Scott Disick, Kourt started preparing for the next big holiday.

She shared a photo of herself sitting on a lounge chair outside in a leopard print bikini and rectangular glasses. The 39-year-old reality star was looking at her laptop while her youngest child, Reign Disick, stood nearby. “Christmas shopping,” Kourtney captioned the image.

But Kourtney isn’t the only KarJenner who still has her bikinis in rotation. Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on Nov. 23 to make a joke about how she’s the only one left in her family who doesn’t have children. She shared a photo of her lounging outside in a dark teal triangle bikini and wide-brimmed hat alongside a caption that said, “all my siblings posting their babies and s**t and i’m just like…”

Another celeb who clearly doesn’t care that the temperatures are dropping is Madison Beer. The 19-year-old singer was spotted on Nov. 20 in a pink and white leopard print bikini. She stepped out in the tie-front top and matching high-cut bottom during a trip to a Miami beach where she narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in her tiny swimsuit. Thankfully, she was monitoring the situation, and pulled down her bikini top to keep it in place as she splashed around in the waves.

Emily Ratajkowski has also been posting photos of herself rocking bikinis. On Nov. 13, she shared two photos of herself rocking a white bikini that featured strings tied across her abs. The suit was designed by Emanuele D’Angelo for Emily’s swimsuit line Inamorataswim. Hey, I guess when your job is to sell swimsuits, you tend to wear a lot of them – regardless of the weather!

Want to see even more celebrities rocking swimsuits? Then get clicking through the gallery above to see some of the best bikini selfies of 2018!