Cardi B Shows Off Incredibly Toned Abs In Nothing But A Bra & Underwear 3 Months After Giving Birth

Cardi B took to Instagram on Nov. 23 to flaunt her amazing post-baby body in a sexy black bra and panties for a video promoting a weight loss drink company.

Cardi B, 26, just gave birth to her first child, Kulture three months ago but you would never know it from her latest Instagram video! The rapper took to the social media site to post a clip of herself showing off her toned abs in nothing but a black bra and panties and we have to admit that we are definitely impressed! In the video, which was an ad for weight loss drink called Teami Blends, Cardi can be seen holding the drink and talking about how it helped curb her appetite when she was getting back into shape. She also talked about how she’s become skinnier than she wanted but admitted she had no work done. She said she did not “have lyposuction” and “worked hard” to get her “stripper body.”

That body gave Cardi the opportunity to partner with Teami and she seems very happy to do so. “The BEST f*ckingggg black friday deal. If you spend you $$$ on ANYTHING it better be Teami,” Cardi captioned the video. “Thankful to be a #teamipartner and getting this momma bear bod right!! You need this f*ckin detox. @teamiblends is givin yall BUY ONE GET ONE FREE DETOXES code: CARDIFREE

#thankyouteami.”

Although Cardi also admitted in the video that she lost a little more weight than she wanted, she hasn’t been shy about revealing her hot bod whenever she can. The new mom recently posed topless in front of a dancing pole for an Instagram video and it just added to the proof that she’s still sexy and definitely knows how to work it!

We can’t wait to see more pics of Cardi spotlighting her body confidence! She has been inspiring many of her fans to be comfortable in their own skin and we’re thrilled for her!