Blake Shelton ‘Excited’ To Spoil Gwen Stefani & Her Boys With Games & Perfect Gifts For Christmas

Blake Shelton is already plotting what he’ll give Gwen Stefani & her boys for Christmas this year! A source close to Blake told HL EXCLUSIVELY his epic yuletide plans!

Blake Shelton is planning to go all out for Christmas — especially when it comes to the gifts he’ll be surprising Gwen Stefani and her boys with! A source close to Blake told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that now that their amazing Thanksgiving together has come and passed, he has so much in store for Gwen and her kids for the Holidays. “Blake goes all out for the holidays,” our source said. “He loves Christmas more than anything, and he has a whole load of traditions stemming back from his childhood that he loves to follow. Blake has always been a huge fan of the holidays, but now he’s with Gwen and they have the boys, it’s an even more special time for him.”

When it comes down to Christmas, Blake is already in the middle of planning the presents he’ll be getting them. “Blake will spend literally months thinking about and planning the perfect gifts, and he loves to cook a huge traditional dinner, but with his own special Southern twist,” our source went on to say. “Each year Gwen and Gavin take turns to have the children for Christmas, and it’s Gwen’s turn this year, so Blake is super excited as he has a bunch of games planned and some really great presents for the boys that he knows they are going to love.”

A child at heart, Blake loves treating Gwen and her kids to anything they want. “Blake is like a big kid himself when it comes to Christmas, and he loves nothing more than spoiling Gwen and the kids,” our source continued. “He’s in his real happy place pretty much from Thanksgiving.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Blake and Gwen. In the meantime, check out all of their latest pics together in our gallery above.