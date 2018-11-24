Watch
Black Friday Shoppers Storm A Victoria’s Secret & Terrify An Employee — Wild New Video

A Victoria’s Secret employee screamed and feared for her life on Nov. 23, when customers nearly tackled her as they fought each other for $35 hoodies. Watch here!

Yikes! We’ve always known that shoppers could get pretty rowdy on Black Friday, but things took a wild turn in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Nov. 23, when a large group of customers stormed into a Victoria’s Secret and terrified a sales associate. As you can see in the video below, shoppers ran inside the store as soon as the gate opened. A female sales associate could then be heard screaming, “Wait! Wait! Oh my God!” before the crowd nearly trampled over her. “Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God! No! It’s really not that serious,” she kept yelling as she jumped on top of a display table that was holding a pile of hoodies the shoppers were after.

By the time the sales associate asked, “Are you serious?” four times in a row, the table was left completely empty. And she was left alone, wondering why the shoppers had gotten so aggressive. The hot item everyone was after was a Sherpa fleece sweatshirt, marked down from $90 to $35. Obviously, that seems like a good deal, but it’s not something worth fighting over, right? Some shoppers could be seen laughing in the video, while others looked terrified as their bodies got shoved up against the display table. Fortunately, ABC News claims no one was hurt.

Last year, however, things got so violent on Black Friday that police were forced to shut down an Alabama mall. After one person was reportedly detained, “someone threw a shoe over railing and the shoe hit a baby,” Local Fox News producer Steffany Means wrote on Facebook. Terrifying, right?