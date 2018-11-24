Bella Hadid Skips Thanksgiving For Romantic Getaway With The Weeknd: They’re Together Non-Stop

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd passed on a traditional Thanksgiving for a romantic trip together! A source close to the couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY about their holiday plans.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd had an absolutely amazing Thanksgiving together and the two of them are pulling out all of the stops in terms of their time together. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY before Thanksgiving, that when The Weeknd asked her to come with her on a trip, she “didn’t hesitate.” “The Weeknd is performing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix until Sunday, and Bella’s gone with him,” our source told us. “Bella had the time off because of the Thanksgiving holiday so when he asked her to come with him for the long weekend, she didn’t hesitate.”

Not only was it an exotic getaway, so many of their close friends would be there as well. “Lots of their friends are over there for the Grand Prix so it’s gonna be a big party,” our source went on to say. “They’re staying in a penthouse suite in a five star hotel so it’ll be romantic too. Whenever they’re together these days it’s always a love-fest, they’re just so crazy for each other.”

While their Thanksgiving trip together was so romantic, it’s par for the course — they spend literally every waking moment together. “And they’re together almost not stop,” our source continued. “He wants her to be with him whenever he can and she’s the same way, it’s very sweet.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about The Weeknd and Bella. In the meantime, check out of all of their photos together in our gallery above.