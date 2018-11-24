Ariana Grande debuted a new cover-up tattoo on her finger, where she once had ex Pete Davidson’s name, and it’s the same kind of art he used to cover up his Ariana-inspired bunny ears tattoo.

Ariana Grande, 25, proved she’s still in the process of moving on from the breakup with her ex Pete Davidson, 25, when she revealed a new cover-up finger tattoo in a pic she posted to Instagram on Nov. 23. In the pic, the singer was promoting her upcoming music video for her hit song “Thank U, Next” by holding up a book with the title of the song on it and it clearly shows her finger, where she once had “Pete” tattooed, and it’s now covered up by a simple heart with an arrow going through it.

A heart is the same image that Pete used to cover up his Ariana-inspired tattoo on his neck, which was a small image of the bunny ears from her Dangerous Woman album art. The hearts seem to signify that the former lovebirds are clearly on the same wavelength when it comes moving on from their relationship. Either they just have the same taste or the new heart tattoos could mean that although their romance is over, the love for each other is still there.

The “Pete” and bunny ears tattoos are just two of eleven that Ariana and Pete are believed to have gotten. All their coordinating tattoos were either matching or honoring each other when they were together, but since the split, they have been slowly but surely changing and/or covering them up. One of the matching tattoos Ariana and Pete had on their hands was the word “reborn”. The “Love Me Harder” crooner recently covered that one up with an olive branch. They also have matching clouds and the letters, H2GKMO an acronym for the phrase, “Honest to God, knock me out”, which Ariana likes to use, on their right thumbs.

It will be interesting to see what Ariana and Pete decide to do with the remaining matching tattoos, if anything. Perhaps they’re just covering up the ones that were more personalized or maybe they’re waiting to come up with the perfect image before forever altering the originals. Still, it’s nice to know that they both went with a heart for at least one since a heart does indeed represent love and in the end, that’s the only thing that matters!